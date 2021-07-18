SA FIGHTS BACK | Chefs aim to deliver 1 million meals to those affected by unrest
18 July 2021 - 00:00
The volunteer organisation Chefs with Compassion (CWC) is aiming to deliver a million meals to needy South Africans over the next 100 days.
On Friday, the CWC kitchens began loading prepared meals into 4t trucks to be sent to those cut off from food supplies in parts of KwaZulu-Natal...
