Recipe

How to cook a mouth-watering biryani on the braai

Chef Rivana Kooblal shares her recipe for a chicken biryani and explains why making the dish over coals gets her adrenaline pumping

A biryani is like a jolly good tonic — comforting layers of wholesome ingredients that won’t break the bank, redolent with a swath of different spices. It’s a satisfying dish offering layers of flavour and texture — soft, chewy, crispy and crunchy — and leftovers, if there are any, are even better the next day.



It has a way of bringing people together and is a customary meal for celebrations, both happy and sad...