Booze in moderation may cut stroke, death risk for heart disease patients

Light to moderate alcohol consumption is linked to a reduced risk of heart attack, stroke and death among those with heart disease, according to a study published in the journal BMC Medicine on Monday.

The largest benefit — a 50% reduction in risk compared with non-drinkers — was seen in people with heart disease who drank an average of six grams of alcohol per day. (A standard “unit” of alcohol is 8g in the UK, whereas the average drink in the US contains 14g.)

People who averaged 8g per day had a 27% lower risk of death from heart attack, stroke or angina, compared with those who did not drink. Those who drank 7g per day had a 21% lower risk of death due to any cause.

Drinking higher amounts, up to an average of 15g of alcohol daily, were linked with smaller reductions in risk.

“Our findings suggest that people with CVD (cardiovascular disease) may not need to stop drinking to prevent additional heart attacks, strokes or angina, but that they may wish to consider lowering their weekly alcohol intake,” said study co-author Chengyi Ding, a research student at University College London.