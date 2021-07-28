Making a sourdough starter from scratch is a little like having a baby

Following Burger’s advice, I placed it on a windowsill every day to catch some sun, as my house is very cold in winter. It also turns out, yeast dies at 60°C.

I fed it with equal parts flour and water every day, twice a day, for more than two weeks but nothing happened.

I had to travel again but my husband, who had started referring to my starter as “the baby”, refused to take responsibility for it while I was gone, lest he kill it.

So I was left with no choice but to pack a bag of flour, my electric scale, bottled water, a spatula and my jar of sourdough starter and take it on a road trip from the Highveld to Cape St Francis.

Along the way I spent the night in Bethulie on the edge of the Gariep Dam. It was so cold, I was scared my starter would die.

After arriving at the coast, I started using warm water when I fed it once a day. Eventually – three weeks after first starting out – it rose ever so slightly.

My excitement was so immense that I decided to take it with me on the flight home. My mother waited around at the airport after dropping me off to make sure I was allowed onto the flight with my wrapped-up jar of sourdough starter. Luckily, we both made it home.

It was four weeks after I started out before it doubled in size and I could use it to bake with. By the time it was ready to use, it was light and bubbly and had developed a beautiful, fruity aroma, much like the smell of rosé wine. Simply gorgeous.

THE FIRST BAKE

My first bake was slightly stressful. My dough was not very firm and it was one of the coldest days of the year, which meant the entire process, from starting out to placing my dough in the fridge for the final proof overnight, took about nine hours.

But in the end, I was able to bake two loaves the next afternoon. I don’t have a cast iron pot – as the more seasoned bakers do – so used an uncovered enamel pot for one loaf and baked the other flat in the oven. It lost its shape somewhat but both baked fine and had little bubbles protruding from the caramelised crust. In the end, they turned out rather delicious and I couldn’t wait to bake again.