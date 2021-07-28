Three places to get sublime sourdough in Joburg

Within the past decade, no artisanal bread has enjoyed a renaissance quite like sourdough — it has achieved an almost cult-like status.

Baking sourdough is a time-consuming ritual regarded as equal parts science and philosophy. It is famously made using a starter: a wild yeast that not only makes the dough rise, but gives the bread its namesake sour taste.

Sourdough trended during the country’s initial hard lockdown when many people found comfort in the kitchen. This includes these Joburgers, who used that time to perfect their sourdough recipes and have turned baking into a business:

1. MEAT THE MOTHER

Maryke Burger first stumbled upon sourdough in New York in 2014 when she attended a crash course on the art of sourdough by renowned baker Melissa Weller. Burger left with a small jar of San Franciscan starter that she’d use for years to come.

Fast-forward five years and, amid the lockdown, everyone who knew her was asking for bread, starters and lessons. She began posting instruction videos on Instagram. This quickly evolved into her own online store, Meat the Mother, where she sells her breads, starters and other sourdough and baking-related products.

A boutique baker, she makes around eight loaves per batch with flour sourced from small mills. Her recipe comprises a combination of flour, hand-ground buckwheat, and spelt with a hydration* of between 70 and 75%, dependent on the weather.

Her signature is her “Meisie”, an earthy, nutty, dark and hearty loaf. The bulk fermentation and 24-hour proving process results in a deep, tangy sourness while the psyllium-husk base contrasts with a molasses-like caramelisation, bringing sweetness and, of course, a crispy crust.

2. LINDEN LOAVES

Husband-and-wife team Matt and Caro Tapson’s artisanal sourdough business, Linden Loaves, has been a long time in the making.

Matt, an avid baker, has been experimenting with baking sourdough for the better part of the past six years. He has spent hours and hours researching recipes and techniques, and has taken inspiration from the best sourdough makers around the world, including the critically-acclaimed Chad Robertson of Tartine Bakery in San Francisco.