Champagne of local apple ciders comes tops in global contest

Chief cider maker Larry Whitfield (pictured) had the genius idea to create a Méthode Traditionelle Cider – and bottle it as you would a classic sparkling wine - as a surprise for his daughter Alexandra’s (pictured) wedding earlier this year.

Called Alexandra Blush Methode Traditionelle, it’s described as having “the finest of bubbles” and being “elegant with bright apple sorbet, strawberry and gently caramelised nuts, enhanced by a buttery brioche character”.

The ballerina pink sip went down a treat with the bride and groom’s guests – and the judges of the 11th International Cider Challenge in London, which is touted as being “the world's premier apple cider competition”.

It was named the Supreme Champion for 2021 out of 150 entries from 18 different countries around the globe. It also won the Rose Trophy as the best cider made in a rose style.

The limited-release Alexandra Blush Methode Traditionelle Cider, and a drier Alexandra Brut, will be available for purchase in spring.