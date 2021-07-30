Cape Town's world-famous Test Kitchen to close permanently

The Test Kitchen will close its doors forever at the end of September.

For the best part of 11 years, the iconic Cape Town restaurant has consistently ranked among the world’s finest eateries. It's won a plethora of local and international awards.

Indeed the culinary landmark has been instrumental in securing the Mother City — and Mzansi — a spot on the global foodie map.

Chef patron Luke Dale Roberts said on Thursday that the decision was a sad one, but that he would embark on exploring exciting new projects.