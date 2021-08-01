Meet the Maker

Next up, world domination: Natasha Sideris's tashas empire keeps growing

The founder of the popular restaurant brand talks moving the business's headquarters to Dubai, the revamp of their Hyde Park eatery, and future plans

We moved the tashas headquarters to Dubai, which has provided a great location from which to expand our brand. It is also in an optimal time zone to SA. The culture is also similar; we have a driving culture, a mall culture and not a walking one. Also, my Greek culture shares similarities with the Arabic culture — being hospitable and giving abundantly. I emigrated to Dubai four years ago and am really enjoying working from there.



tashas is now a global brand with 15 locations in SA and five in the UAE, with further expansion in the works. We also have three other concepts in Dubai: two fine-dining restaurants — Flamingo Room by tashas and Avli by tashas, as well as Galaxy Bar, which is one of the world's top 100 bars. We have been blessed to be able to build an international team with these concepts developed and founded in the UAE...