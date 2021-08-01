The Bubbly Box is helping wine lovers 'discover the joy' of local MCCs

What started as a fun hobby for four ladies has grown into an online boutique store that focuses exclusively on sparkling wines

A glass of bubbly is a great way to celebrate any occasion, especially after the recent lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol. We often forget that SA produces an excellent selection of Méthode Cap Classiques (MCCs) made in the very same way as champagne, but for a fraction of the price.



Bubbly Box is the initiative of four ladies - Sarah-Anne Alman, Nicola Weaver, Tarryn Valle and Elli Yiannakaris - who for fun started a "bubbly club" a few years ago with the aim of discovering and enjoying the many (affordable) MCCs on the local market. They were surprised to find so many of them...