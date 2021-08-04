Food

SA has voted Simba's Tomato Sauce chips off the shelves for good

The classic flavour is to be discontinued to 'make way for new arrivals'

Hilary Biller Columnist
04 August 2021 - 11:44
The three flavours of crisps Simba pitted against each other in its 'Choose Me or Lose Me' #SaveYourFlava campaign.
The three flavours of crisps Simba pitted against each other in its 'Choose Me or Lose Me' #SaveYourFlava campaign.
Image: Supplied/Simba

I clearly remember the excitement, my friends and I were sitting on our favourite spot on the steps during a college break, huddled over a bag of Simba chips: it was a brand new flavour, Tomato Sauce.

The biggest surprise was the colour of the crisps: they were dusted red with tomato flavouring, so different and a refreshing change from our usual fave, Salt & Vinegar. We lapped them up, laughing about our red tongues and the tinges of colour at the ends of our fingers. Potato chips and tomato sauce became inseparable in our books.

It's said that food, like fashion, changes — a concept proved true by the recent “Choose Me or Lose Me” #SaveYourFlava campaign, in which Simba asked SA to vote to save one of three classic crisp flavours: All Gold Tomato Sauce, Cheese & Onion and Salt & Vinegar. The least popular would be discontinued to “make way for new arrivals”.

A whopping 845,000 people participated in the poll and the results are in: Tomato Sauce crisps came in last place, garnering only 18.01% of the votes.

If you’re a fan of the flavour, best stock up now. The brand's PR confirms that Simba will no longer be making All Gold Tomato Sauce chips, though they will still be on shelves for the next few months.

So which of the remaining flavours came tops? It was said to be a neck-and-neck tussle between Cheese & Onion and Salt & Vinegar, the latter was leading the charge only to be overtaken by the former in the end. 

As a diehard Salt & Vinegar fan I’m disappointed that they only got 37% of the votes. Yes, Cheese & Onion (44.99%) is an evergreen flavour combo, but come on South African crisp lovers, it’s such an oh-so-yesterday taste profile.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Do the pasta chips trending on TikTok live up to the hype? We made some

Pasta lovers Hilary Biller and Jenny Kay have a bash at making this crunchy snack in the oven and in an air-fryer. They share the recipes and rate ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Are crisps made from lentils, veg and chickpeas as healthy as they sound?

We compared the nutritional info on the labels for new-wave snacks with classic potato chips.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Five places to find Joburg's best chips: they're hot, crunchy and worth craving

From posh restaurants to affordable roadhouses, there's no shortage of fabulous fried potatoes being served up in the City of Gold
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Champagne of local apple ciders comes tops in global contest Food
  2. First openly transgender contestant Lehlogonolo Machaba misses out on Miss SA ... Lifestyle
  3. Cape Town's world-famous Test Kitchen to close permanently Food
  4. Work in progress: Should we say goodbye to the office for good? Lifestyle
  5. R. Kelly ‘admits’ to ‘sexual contact’ with Aaliyah ahead of his sex abuse trial Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...