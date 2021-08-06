WATCH | LOL! Russian vlogger 'disgusted' by SA's love for eating Russians — the sausage
A video of an "outraged" Russian vlogger about South Africans' love for eating "Russian" sausages has gone viral, leaving many in stitches.
In the video, South Africans can be seen talking about their love for the kind of sausage and what they enjoy eating it with. However, the vlogger thought they were talking about eating Russian people.
“I love to cut them in half and deep-fry them,” one of the people in the video can be heard saying.
The vlogger said he came across the video made by South Africans and it has made headlines on dubious sites in China and Russia.
“It’s disgusting!” the vlogger can be heard saying.
On social media, the hashtag #ILoveEatingRussians topped the trending list, as many had a laugh over the video.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
Thoughts and prayers to David Mabuza as he frantically sends an encoded memo to Moscow, replying to an enraged message from Vladimir Putin demanding to know why #ILoveEatingRussians is trending in South Africa.— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) August 4, 2021
I'm imagining a scenario where a Russian tourist who just heard about this is passing by and you are standing by the shop shouting to your friend on the other side of the road, there's only one Russian chomi should I get it for you? #ILoveEatingRussians pic.twitter.com/kyCLV3YSxv— Zenkosi Sifo 👑 (@XeNnIe_S) August 5, 2021
Guys sizofa phela, from now on these are no longer russians, let’s call them “Americans” instead🥴— Boyhas_Noname (@Boyhas_Noname) August 5, 2021
Those who say polony is french you are next pic.twitter.com/Nk4oTBIkI4
I’ve never seen the RUSSIAN citizens so furious🤣 they find it so hard to digest the concept of South African eating “Russians”. They actually think SAns are referring to them. This is getting worser than I thought 😂😂— Pɪɴᴇᴀᴘᴘʟᴇ 🍍 (@Violin_Tay) August 5, 2021
Not only do we eat Russians we also eat Turkey🦃, Vienna and French🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️ #ILoveEatingRussians— Aah!! Jola 🇿🇦 (@CirocDavid) August 4, 2021
😂😂😂😂 The irony of it all just kills me. But as SAns we are not ready to find another name for iRussian. We have been saying this for years and years.#ILoveEatingRussians pic.twitter.com/Lgu7dLUqne— Maggie (@Maggie01171049) August 4, 2021
I thought we called sausages Russians because the Russians invented them😂Also wouldn't it sound weird to "order chips and sausages" at a restaurant? Please it's Russian😂#ILoveEatingRussians pic.twitter.com/l1Rjb6qFpG— YT: AOBAKWE S. (@al_booty) August 4, 2021