Food

Would you eat eggs fried in Fanta? Social media can't stomach this trend

11 August 2021 - 12:30
The 'Fanta Omelette' is a combination of different types of eggs (sunny-side up and fried eggs), oil, herbs and spices, and is prepared along with a large splash of Fanta.
Image: 123RF/vitaliyborkovskiy

One bizarre food combination has left social media grossed out.

Frying eggs with the soft drink Fanta is the latest combination to gross out social media users, after a video of a street food stall in Gujarat, India went viral.

The video shows an eatery in Surat preparing the dish which is called a Fanta Omelette by the locals.

It is a combination of different types of eggs (sunny-side up and fried eggs), oil, herbs, spices and is prepared along with a splash of Fanta.

The dish costs Rs250 (about R49.95) a plate.

Watch the video below (WARNING: LOL! Don't watch if you have a sensitive stomach)

As soon as the bizarre food video hit social media, it garnered a lot of views and hilarious reactions.

India's largest online food ordering and delivery platform, Swiggy, gave the food combo a thumbs down.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

