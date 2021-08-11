Would you eat eggs fried in Fanta? Social media can't stomach this trend
One bizarre food combination has left social media grossed out.
Frying eggs with the soft drink Fanta is the latest combination to gross out social media users, after a video of a street food stall in Gujarat, India went viral.
The video shows an eatery in Surat preparing the dish which is called a Fanta Omelette by the locals.
It is a combination of different types of eggs (sunny-side up and fried eggs), oil, herbs, spices and is prepared along with a splash of Fanta.
The dish costs Rs250 (about R49.95) a plate.
Watch the video below (WARNING: LOL! Don't watch if you have a sensitive stomach)
As soon as the bizarre food video hit social media, it garnered a lot of views and hilarious reactions.
India's largest online food ordering and delivery platform, Swiggy, gave the food combo a thumbs down.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
first tandoori sushi, now fanta omelette. what else will this week make me see? 😭— Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 6, 2021
OMG. Frying eggs with Fanta???🤮 https://t.co/f6vSoc0DmQ— Stadtmitte Lokah samastha sukhino bhavantu (@Nmenon777) August 8, 2021
People here are frying eggs 🥚 with fanta— fleabag🐍🖤 (@tahseenparween) August 5, 2021
this made me feel better about that one time i fried eggs with milk 🥛
They’re legit frying eggs with Fanta.— Devabrata Dutta (@hiiamdevd) August 5, 2021
Enough internet for today.
pic.twitter.com/UyZuS2bGTw
I am done with this Planet.— Manoj Machineni🇮🇳⚛🕉✝☪⚛🇮🇳 (@MachineniManoj) August 4, 2021
Dear Aliens,
If you are seeing this, plz do pick me up when you visit earth.
They are mixing Fanta with eggs.🤦🏻♂️🙄🙄🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/3IMxCnrVo4
I get food experiments but frying eggs with Fanta is despicable. NOT COOL, FOLKS!— Sunaina Patnaik (@sunaina_patnaik) August 4, 2021