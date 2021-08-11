Would you eat eggs fried in Fanta? Social media can't stomach this trend

One bizarre food combination has left social media grossed out.

Frying eggs with the soft drink Fanta is the latest combination to gross out social media users, after a video of a street food stall in Gujarat, India went viral.

The video shows an eatery in Surat preparing the dish which is called a Fanta Omelette by the locals.

It is a combination of different types of eggs (sunny-side up and fried eggs), oil, herbs, spices and is prepared along with a splash of Fanta.

The dish costs Rs250 (about R49.95) a plate.

Watch the video below (WARNING: LOL! Don't watch if you have a sensitive stomach)