Paris Cape Town's baked goods will transport you to France with every bite

This boulangerie and patisserie in Sea Point offers patrons French fare with flair

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
11 August 2021 - 15:34
Each pastry at Paris Cape Town is handmade and baked in a deck oven, as has been custom for centuries in France.
Image: Supplied/Paris Cape Town

The Mother City's croissants are famous, winning international acclaim, and now there’s a new bakery in town which lives up to these high expectations: Paris Cape Town.

This boulangerie and patisserie offers patrons French fare with flair — bringing to Sea Point the taste of Paris. Or, as I found out during the latest lockdown, to my door.

It was a grey day when I opened to knocking one morning and four pastries and two French rolls were presented to me, in a fancy box. They were outstanding, and my family and my initial intentions — to restrict ourselves to one or two flaky, light and delicious pastries that day — folded after the first bite of a croissant. By sundown, everything was gone. Je né regrette rien.

Of French origin, Laurent Bezaudun, the founder and owner of Paris Cape Town, said: “Two years ago I decided to start a new life, far away from what I was used to — France, Paris and advertising. I like gastronomy, but I had never worked or studied gastronomy.”

Paris Cape Town's scrumptious sourdough baguettes.
Image: Supplied/Paris Cape Town

Bezaudun chose a French pastry chef and baker to realise his gastronomic dream.

Paris Cape Town’s pastry chef, 25-year-old Fabien Huchet, got his pastry degree in 2014 and has worked at five-star hotels in Paris including the Royal Monceau, the Meurice and the Shangri-La. He also opened the popular chef Philippe Conticini's pastry shop in London in 2018.

Head baker Thierry Gondran has worked for 30 years in France, Norway and lately in SA, and he crafts a range of scrumptious loaves including baguettes, ciabattas and sourdoughs.

A traditional croque monsieur made with his bread and quiche Lorraine are among the items on the menu.

Two baristas complement the meals with Mischu Coffee, which has partnered the bakery.

“I created Paris Cape Town to give our customers a trip to France through their palette. Take a bite into one of our butter croissants or pain au chocolat, close your eyes and you are at a Parisian patio,” said Bezuadun. 

Under the pandemic, this is about as close as you can get.

Paris Cape Town is at 267 Main Road, Sea Point. It's open from Wednesday to Friday from 7am to 2pm and Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 5pm. Visit the bakery's Facebook page or follow their Instagram account.

