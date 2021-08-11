Paris Cape Town's baked goods will transport you to France with every bite

The Mother City's croissants are famous, winning international acclaim, and now there’s a new bakery in town which lives up to these high expectations: Paris Cape Town.

This boulangerie and patisserie offers patrons French fare with flair — bringing to Sea Point the taste of Paris. Or, as I found out during the latest lockdown, to my door.

It was a grey day when I opened to knocking one morning and four pastries and two French rolls were presented to me, in a fancy box. They were outstanding, and my family and my initial intentions — to restrict ourselves to one or two flaky, light and delicious pastries that day — folded after the first bite of a croissant. By sundown, everything was gone. Je né regrette rien.

Of French origin, Laurent Bezaudun, the founder and owner of Paris Cape Town, said: “Two years ago I decided to start a new life, far away from what I was used to — France, Paris and advertising. I like gastronomy, but I had never worked or studied gastronomy.”