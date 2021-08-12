Celeb chef David Higgs' Zioux will be a hotspot for posh party animals

Celeb chef David Higgs and his business partner Gary Kyriacou are known for going big and their latest venture, Zioux (pronounced “zoo”), looks to be no different.

This 130-seater venue sounds to be a glossier and grander version of their other upmarket eateries, Marble and Saint — it'll be situated next door to the latter in The Marc in Sandton.

Zioux is intended to be a place where party animals aged 25 and over will be able to dress up and let their hair down as they indulge in a night of booze and boogying. The opulent décor will pay homage to the 1970s and Higgs hints that the menu will also be rooted in nostalgia.

It’s rumoured there will be a raw bar offering caviar, sides of salmon, seductive oysters and so much more.

Seafood lovers can also look forward to trying an American classic: lobster rolls. I’ve never understood the appeal of slapping a lobster tail in a white roll and slathering it with way too much mayo but admittedly I’ve yet to try Higgs' version.