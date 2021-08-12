Chef Luke Dale Roberts sets his sights on Joburg as The Test Kitchen closes

I remind him of a phone call we had in 2009 when he was in London on his way to an interview with the chef Heston Blumenthal of The Fat Duck fame.

Dale Roberts was chuffed having just come from The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards where La Colombe — the SA eatery where he was working at the time — had ranked at number 12. This was highest ranking a local restaurant had ever received in the 19-year history of the awards.

“Funnily I’ve been in touch with Heston recently,” says Dale Roberts.

Blumenthal’s been to The Test Kitchen and was super complimentary in the review he wrote for a UK newspaper. “I’ve never forgotten him saying that I understood the use of acidity in my cooking.” Clearly a huge compliment.

The number 50 seems to have a special ring for Dale Roberts — from the many times The Test Kitchen has been ranked among the World’s 50 Best Restaurants to celebrating his own half century. He turned 50 a month ago.

“That’s a momentous time, if any, for a time for change,” he says.

FRESH IDEAS AND FUTURE PLANS

I’m curious where the chef who keeps coming up with new ideas draws his inspiration.

I venture a guess: cookbooks? “No, I don’t read at all. I have maybe 20 cookbooks in my collection and 90% are from more than 15 years ago.”

“Inspiration comes from within,” Dale Roberts says. “And if it comes from within, then it’s authentic cooking. I teach my staff that it’s this ability that allows a chef to put their personality into their food.”

The Test Kitchen has long been manned by a large, lively and diverse mix of young chefs who have honed their skills under the master’s tutelage before going on to do great things of their own.