WATCH | LOL! Eskort pokes fun at SA's love for 'eating Russians' — the sausage
Food company Eskort has created its best spoof advert yet to celebrate the country’s love for Russians — the crispy sausage, not the people.
Last week, a video of an “outraged” Russian vlogger venting about South Africans' love for eating “Russian” sausages went viral, leaving many in stitches.
In the video, South Africans were talking about their love for the kind of sausage and what they enjoy eating it with. However, the vlogger thought they were talking about eating Russian people.
Now, Eskort has taken advantage of the hilarious encounter with a spoof advert.
The advert sees the misunderstanding coming full circle as South Africans weigh in on the drama and confusion.
As SA’s best loved russian brand, we couldn’t help but create a hilarious campaign to celebrate our country’s love for the crispy sausage. 😂 It’s not just brilliant advertising, #ItsEskort. #ILoveEatingRussians Only in SA, we eat russians proudly. #ItsEskort, SA's Best Loved. pic.twitter.com/yVRTl4kFzo— Eskort Food (@EskortFood) August 10, 2021
“We asked ourselves what would happen if anyone outside SA caught the tail end of the fact that in SA, we eat Russians (sausages),” Eskort's group marketing manager Marcelle Pienaar said, explaining how they came up with the idea for the ad.
“Capturing this fictitious, widely shared misunderstanding was used to tickle SA’s funny bone by holding the mirror up for us to see what we often accept as common language or ideas, for what they really are ... uniquely local.”
The Russian confusion is the latest in a long line of cheeky, amusing, and truly South African content.
Other funny SA content that has left South Africans in stitches include Chicken Licken's remake of the classic TV series Knight Rider, with US actor David Hasselhoff as the original Michael Knight, the viral mockumentary about the Oscar award-winning My Octopus Teacher and the hilarious spoof about Springbok documentary Chasing the Sun.