WATCH | LOL! Eskort pokes fun at SA's love for 'eating Russians' — the sausage

Food company Eskort has created its best spoof advert yet to celebrate the country’s love for Russians — the crispy sausage, not the people.

Last week, a video of an “outraged” Russian vlogger venting about South Africans' love for eating “Russian” sausages went viral, leaving many in stitches.

In the video, South Africans were talking about their love for the kind of sausage and what they enjoy eating it with. However, the vlogger thought they were talking about eating Russian people.

Now, Eskort has taken advantage of the hilarious encounter with a spoof advert.

The advert sees the misunderstanding coming full circle as South Africans weigh in on the drama and confusion.