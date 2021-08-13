You could save on KFC meals by ordering through WhatsApp — here’s how

The WhatsApp ordering option is available at selected stores.

“As a consumer-led organisation, we understand the limitations high data costs can pose when transacting online. WhatsApp, with its lower data use, is the perfect channel to mitigate this,” said KFC’s digital and e-commerce director Nicholas Duminy.

“For the first time in SA, you can discuss what you want for dinner with your friends and then, on the same channel, place your KFC order.”

How does it work?

Customers place their orders by doing the following:

Add KFC Chat-Order as a WhatsApp contact by adding KFC Chat-Order number 087 153 1074.

Just say “hi”.

Follow the prompts to choose your KFC meal.

Share your location pin or suburb to choose the KFC restaurant from which you want to collect your order. At this stage, WhatsApp ordering is available for “click and collect” only.

You pay for and collect your order at your chosen KFC restaurant.

KFC said consumers will soon have the option to choose to pay via WhatsApp by putting in their card details

“We will also have delivery options in the near future,” said the restaurant.

How does it compare with other ordering services?

At KFC outlets the price for 10 dunked wings with regular chips is R69.90, and a nine-piece bucket with large chips costs R124.90

Mr D and UberEats offer KFC’s 10 dunked wings without chips for R79.90, excluding delivery. A nine-piece bucket with large chips costs R144.90 on both platforms, excluding delivery.

While it might seem cheaper to order through WhatsApp, Mr D and UberEats often offer discounts.

Both platforms charge delivery fees that range from R3 to R9. UberEats also charges a service fee that starts at R3 and a small order fee that varies for purchases under R50.