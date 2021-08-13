Food

You could save on KFC meals by ordering through WhatsApp — here’s how

13 August 2021 - 13:00
KFC is taking orders via WhatsApp. File photo.
KFC is taking orders via WhatsApp. File photo.
Image: Supplied/KFC

Fast-food joint KFC is making ordering online easier for its customers by introducing a WhatsApp-based chat-order channel. 

According to the restaurant, the WhatsApp platform is automated and leverages natural language processing.

The WhatsApp ordering option is available at selected stores

“As a consumer-led organisation, we understand the limitations high data costs can pose when transacting online. WhatsApp, with its lower data use, is the perfect channel to mitigate this,” said KFC’s digital and e-commerce director Nicholas Duminy.

“For the first time in SA, you can discuss what you want for dinner with your friends  and then, on the same channel, place your KFC order.”

How does it work?

Customers place their orders by doing the following:

  • Add KFC Chat-Order as a WhatsApp contact by adding KFC Chat-Order number 087 153 1074.
  • Just say “hi”.
  • Follow the prompts to choose your KFC meal.
  • Share your location pin or suburb to choose the KFC restaurant from which you want to collect your order. At this stage, WhatsApp ordering is available for “click and collect” only.
  • You pay for and collect your order at your chosen KFC restaurant. 

KFC said consumers will soon have the option to choose to pay via WhatsApp by putting in their card details

“We will also have delivery options in the near future,” said the restaurant. 

How does it compare with other ordering services? 

At KFC outlets the price for 10 dunked wings with regular chips is R69.90, and a nine-piece bucket with large chips costs R124.90

Mr D and UberEats offer KFC’s 10 dunked wings without chips for R79.90, excluding delivery. A nine-piece bucket with large chips costs R144.90 on both platforms, excluding delivery.

While it might seem cheaper to order through WhatsApp, Mr D and UberEats often offer discounts.

Both platforms charge delivery fees that range from R3 to R9. UberEats also charges a service fee that starts at R3 and a small order fee that varies for purchases under R50.

READ MORE:

Soweto eatery revs up for drive-in dining to survive the pandemic

Disoufeng, an African cuisine eatery in Meadowlands, had to adapt to stay relevant to its market while also sticking to lockdown level 4 rules.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

What's new and different on the menu at Spur's first-ever Drive Thru

Now 'People With A Taste For Life' who are pressed for time needn’t leave their cars to get their hands on their favourite Spur meals — provided they ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

KFC borrows slogans from other brands as 'finger lickin' still not advised during Covid-19

Months after dropping the famous “It's finger lickin' good” slogan, KFC is borrowing slogans from other brands.
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The broeks are back! — Faf de Klerk shows off SA's most famous cozzie The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. SA has voted Simba's Tomato Sauce chips off the shelves for good Food
  3. Home, sweet downsized home: The tiny house movement has arrived in SA Home & Gardening
  4. ‘Devilsdorp’ killers: Six bizarre details that didn’t make it into the doccie Lifestyle
  5. What’s new on Showmax in August 2021 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission