WATCH | First for Africa as rooibos tea is awarded unique regional status

Come December, when farmers near Cape Town harvest rooibos leaves, they will become the first generation to grow and sell a tea with a unique regional status, a designation awarded to French champagne and Irish whiskey.

Rooibos tea — the name means “red bush” in Afrikaans — was the first African product to be awarded such status in the European Union (EU) in June.

Farmers and agriculture experts hope the EU’s treatment of rooibos could help boost demand and improve the crop’s profitability.

The rosemary-type shrubs are indigenous to a small area in the drought-prone Western Cape and Northern Cape.

“We expect there to be a considerably bigger market so we will expand now that there is more stability and economic viability,” said Deon Zandberg, a manager at Vanrhynsdorp farm.