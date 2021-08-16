RECIPE | Sausage cassoulet
The beauty of this classic French country stew is that it’s quick to make and wholesome. You can easily make a vegetarian/vegan version by replacing the meaty sausages with plant-based ones
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
6 pork, beef or plant-based sausages
2 large carrots, chopped
2 sticks of celery, chopped
1 large onion, sliced
3 cloves of garlic, crushed
150ml red wine (or use extra stock)
2 x 400g cannellini beans — or other beans of choice or chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
500ml chicken, beef or vegetable stock
15ml (1 tbsp) tomato paste
Sprigs of fresh thyme
1 bay leaf
5ml (1 tsp) smoked paprika
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- Preheat the oil in a large frying pan with a lid and fry the sausages until browned. Remove and set aside.
- Add the carrots, celery, onions and garlic to the pan and fry for 5 minutes until softened, stirring regularly.
- Increase the heat and pour in the red wine, if using, and allow to bubble for a few minutes.
- Add the drained beans, tinned tomatoes with their juices, stock, tomato paste, thyme, bay leaf and smoked paprika. Bring to the boil, cover with the lid, reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Return the sausages to the pan and cook for a further 5-10 minutes with the lid on to heat and cook through.
- Season and serve.