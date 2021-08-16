Food

RECIPE | Sausage cassoulet

The beauty of this classic French country stew is that it’s quick to make and wholesome. You can easily make a vegetarian/vegan version by replacing the meaty sausages with plant-based ones

Hilary Biller Columnist
16 August 2021 - 14:18
Sausage cassoulet.
Image: 123RF/voltan1

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

6 pork, beef or plant-based sausages

2 large carrots, chopped

2 sticks of celery, chopped

1 large onion, sliced

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

150ml red wine (or use extra stock)

2 x 400g cannellini beans — or other beans of choice or chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

500ml chicken, beef or vegetable stock

15ml (1 tbsp) tomato paste

Sprigs of fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

5ml (1 tsp) smoked paprika

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

  1. Preheat the oil in a large frying pan with a lid and fry the sausages until browned. Remove and set aside.
  2. Add the carrots, celery, onions and garlic to the pan and fry for 5 minutes until softened, stirring regularly.
  3. Increase the heat and pour in the red wine, if using, and allow to bubble for a few minutes.
  4. Add the drained beans, tinned tomatoes with their juices, stock, tomato paste, thyme, bay leaf and smoked paprika. Bring to the boil, cover with the lid, reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
  5. Return the sausages to the pan and cook for a further 5-10 minutes with the lid on to heat and cook through.
  6. Season and serve.

