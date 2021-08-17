Attention to detail makes Obento Ramen Bar's food a flavour bomb

If you’ve been suffering from a case of the cold-weather blues, a hot steaming bowl of ramen may be just the thing you need to boost your mood.

Hailing from Japan, these umami-rich dishes of noodles floating in a flavourful broth aren’t new to Joburg, but one of the newest iterations comes in the form of Obento Ramen Bar, which recently opened its doors in Parkmore, Sandton.

“Obento” is the word for a Japanese-style lunch box — it’s also a fitting description of how this ramen bar owned by Ling Chiu and Daniel Liu came to be.

When Chiu’s friends saw the type of dishes she was cooking up and posting on Instagram during the hard lockdown last year, many came knocking at her door to have their lunch boxes filled, tired of their own cooking.

This evolved into a delivery service of Asian dishes in Joburg north and a short stint at the Fourways Farmers Market. Realising that there was a demand for the type of food they were cooking up, Chiu and Liu took the plunge and opened a sit-down eatery.