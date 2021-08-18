Five of our best recipes starring budget-friendly sausages

When it comes to pocket-friendly proteins, sausages are a real win. Not only are they a firm family favourite, but they're an incredibly versatile ingredient, as these easy recipes show.

Each of these dishes can be made with your choice of pork, beef or lamb bangers, or even good old boerewors. For a vegetarian version, simply swap them out for plant-based sausages.

ROSEMARY ROASTED SAUSAGE AND POTATO WEDGE TRAY BAKE

“Maximum flavour with minimum fuss is why tray bakes are one of my favourite ways of cooking,” says Sunday Times Food editor Hilary Biller.

“You combine all the ingredients on one baking tray and roast them in the oven. It's an easy and convenient way to create a family-friendly meal, and the best part is there’s so little to wash afterwards.”

Flavoured with fresh rosemary, this tray bake combines sausages with crispy potato wedges and red onion. If you opt to make it with pork bangers, Biller suggests adding some apple wedges to the mix.

Click here for the recipe.

SAUSAGES WITH GRAPES AND WINE

Elevate a simple supper of bangers and mash into a posh dinner party dish by cooking the sausages with fresh fruit and a generous splash of wine — the sparkling variety if you're feeling decadent. For a kid-friendly version, replace the wine with stock.

Either way, caramelising the grapes in the pan with the sausages gives them a jam-like juiciness that contributes to creating a deliciously syrupy sauce.

Click here for the recipe.