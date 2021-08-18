Food

Five of our best recipes starring budget-friendly sausages

18 August 2021 - 06:00 By Toni Jaye Singer
Rosemary roasted sausage and potato wedge tray bake.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

When it comes to pocket-friendly proteins, sausages are a real win. Not only are they a firm family favourite, but they're an incredibly versatile ingredient, as these easy recipes show.

Each of these dishes can be made with your choice of pork, beef or lamb bangers, or even good old boerewors. For a vegetarian version, simply swap them out for plant-based sausages. 

ROSEMARY ROASTED SAUSAGE AND POTATO WEDGE TRAY BAKE

“Maximum flavour with minimum fuss is why tray bakes are one of my favourite ways of cooking,” says Sunday Times Food editor Hilary Biller. 

“You combine all the ingredients on one baking tray and roast them in the oven. It's an easy and convenient way to create a family-friendly meal, and the best part is there’s so little to wash afterwards.”

Flavoured with fresh rosemary, this tray bake combines sausages with crispy potato wedges and red onion. If you opt to make it with pork bangers, Biller suggests adding some apple wedges to the mix.

Click here for the recipe.

SAUSAGES WITH GRAPES AND WINE

Elevate a simple supper of bangers and mash into a posh dinner party dish by cooking the sausages with fresh fruit and a generous splash of wine — the sparkling variety if you're feeling decadent. For a kid-friendly version, replace the wine with stock.

Either way, caramelising the grapes in the pan with the sausages gives them a jam-like juiciness that contributes to creating a deliciously syrupy sauce.

Click here for the recipe.

Feta and sausage brunch bowl.
Image: Hein van Tonder
Sausages with grapes and wine.
Image: Sunday Times/Toby Murphy

FETA AND SAUSAGE BRUNCH BOWLS

Who says you can't have breakfast for dinner?

Similar to a crustless quiche, this baked egg dish features sausages and feta cheese and is topped with roasted vine tomatoes. Serve it with a fresh salad for a light lunch or supper.

Click here for the recipe.

FRENCH SAUSAGE CASSOULET

A French country classic, a cassoulet is a simple stew of sausages and white beans in a robust tomato-based sauce. Serve it with chunks of fresh artisanal bread to mop up all those juices.

Click here for the recipe.

Sausage cassoulet.
Image: 123RF/voltan1
Boerie kebabs.
Image: Sunday Times/Craig Scott

BOERIE KEBABS

This is one of Biller's go-to recipes for a budget-friendly braai. “South Africa’s favourite sausage makes excellent kebabs when skewered with onions, peppers and tomatoes, but you can use any type of sausages you like,” she says.

Click here for the recipe.

