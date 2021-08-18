Sweet success as local honey bags top international award

I’ve always had a thing for honey, and my fascination with it goes way beyond drizzling a sweet golden pool of the stuff over hot buttered toast.

I’m interested in what goes into the bottles of honey we buy in the supermarket. The lack of legislation around honey production means some unscrupulous producers mix their honey with golden syrup, and others bottle a blend of honeys from around the globe that land in SA because they are cheaper than locally produced versions and, in some cases, because no other countries will take the products.

This certainly isn’t the case with Beelal, a raw unpasteurised organic honey from hives in the heart of the fynbos region in the Western Cape. It was recently awarded platinum status — yes, higher than gold — at the 2021 London Honey Awards. It was one of only 44 global honeys to be given this honour.

Part of the charm of this honey is the story behind it.

It’s produced by the Beilal Khan and his family. They learnt about different varieties courtesy of Beilal’s travels. Wherever he went, he’d bring home a jar of honey as a souvenir.