Peri-peri problem for Nando's as chicken shortage shuts UK stores

The SA flame-grilled chicken franchise Nando's has had to temporarily shut down a number of its restaurants in Britain.

This is a result of chicken shortages caused by Brexit, a dearth of truck drivers and the Covid-19 pandemic, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

“Nando’s announced on Tuesday that it had to temporarily close around 50 of its stores across England, Scotland, and Wales because of a shortage of chicken,” said the article.

“The chicken shortage might not be just a temporary problem. Britain is struggling with a national shortage of truck drivers, and a shortage of workers in its meat industry.

“The coronavirus is part of the problem, but so are new immigration and paperwork rules that came into effect with Brexit.”