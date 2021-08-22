'JAN' gives intimate look of life in the Kalahari & cooking under desert stars
Renowned chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen speaks to our lifestyle editor about his third season of 'JAN', and his latest restaurant in the Kalahari game reserve
It can take months to get a table at Michelin-starred chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen's latest restaurant, Klein Jan, located in one of SA's most beautiful private game reserves, Tswalu Kalahari. But for a taste of the magic he creates there and a front-row seat to the action, foodies, design lovers and anyone who likes a good story can catch season 3 of the award-winning series, JAN, on Showmax and DStv.
The show premiered in 2017, with seasons 1 and 2 transporting viewers to Italy and France and charting Van der Westhuizen's journey to Michelin stardom. This third season, set in the Kalahari, is more intimate. It is also breathtakingly beautiful and a little wild. It traces the origin and evolution of an extraordinary idea that arrives on a swarm of white butterflies and culminates in an opening night under African stars...
