Kiran Jethwa hopes 'Great Kenyan Bake Off' will inspire the nation to bake

The GKBO judge wants to champion the African continent. He tells us...

I was born in Kenya to an Indian father and English mother and studied hospitality management at the University of Manchester in the UK. I began working in restaurant kitchens and fell in love with the environment and the industry.



I recall a pineapple upside-down cake my mother used to make when I was growing up and it takes me straight back to my childhood. She's very good at it and still makes it today...