Meet the women behind the wine at Bosman Family Vineyards

We chat to Wellington's female winemaking duo, Corlea Fourie and Natasha Williams, about their favourite wines

CORLEA FOURIE



Fourie toyed with the idea of studying medicine after school but took a gap year first and headed overseas, where she worked in pubs and restaurants in Scotland. It was there that she was introduced to the social side of winemaking and realised that a career in it would combine her love for science with her love of people, food and culture...