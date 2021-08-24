Why rooibos may not cost tea-lovers more yet, despite EU recognition

One of SA’s most-loved teas, rooibos, was recently awarded unique regional status by the European Union (EU), gaining the same recognition as French champagne and Irish whiskey.

While the status is a coup for SA and Africa, does this mean it will cost more to buy your favourite brew?

Rooibos — which means “red bush” in Afrikaans — was the first African product to be awarded such status, or Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), in the EU in June, according to Reuters.

This means the product is tied to its origin, in this case the Western Cape where it is produced, giving it a degree of protection.

A certificate recognising its registration was handed to the provincial government on Monday.