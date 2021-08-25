Discover the fantastic flavours of Fordsburg on a Spice Route tour

As a foodie, I feel there is very little not to love about Fordsburg. A short drive from Joburg’s leafy suburbs, walking its streets feels like stepping into a different culinary world, packed to the brim with flavour.

If it’s your first time visiting, or you aren’t very familiar with the area, it can feel a little overwhelming: not only deciding where to start but knowing where to find what you’re looking for in the myriad shops specialising in different products.

That’s where the African Secrets Spice Route tour run by Ishvara Dhyan comes in.

Dhyan has travelled extensively around North Africa, the Middle East and India and spent some time lecturing on the subject of World Cuisine at Prue Leith Academy. He first started running these tours 15 years ago when he started taking students to explore different cuisines in Johannesburg’s inner city.