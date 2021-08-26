This breakfast product looks, feels & sort of tastes like egg — but it's not

I’ve learnt a new word this morning: transglutaminase.

It’s very interesting what one picks up from just reading the ingredients on the back of packets. Transglutaminase, the simple definition, is an enzyme that fuses proteins together and it’s listed as one of ingredients found in JUST Egg, a new product to land on the SA market that is a folded flat style of omelette not made from chicken eggs, but rather something created from plant-based products.

It comes in a Cellophane wrapper, yes it’s yellow, almost the colour of egg, and is a folded style of omelette. Though a tad anaemic until it's reheated as per package instructions, which can be done in the toaster, a pan, oven or microwave. I did mine in a splash of olive oil in a pan and, yes, it has a similar texture and (at a stretch) taste to egg, except this one is made from the legume, mung bean protein.

Flavoured with dehydrated garlic and onion, and the colour comes from carrot and turmeric extracts, it’s quite a mouthful to replicate a simple egg.