'Chicken influencers' & 'stale rolls': Inside Thuli Madonsela & Piet Rampedi's spicy Nando's exchange
Nando's latest advert has resulted in a spicy exchange of words between former public protector Thuli Madonsela and journalist Piet Rampedi.
The advert, which takes jabs at a “fake story” about the “Ekurhuleni 11", sparked heated reaction online after many pointed out its alleged similarities to reports of 10 babies being born to a woman in Thembisa earlier this year, dubbed the Thembisa 10.
Rampedi broke the “story” of the Thembisa 10, but suspicions were raised when health officials in Gauteng said they were unable to verify or confirm the births, which would have been a world record.
Nando's minute-long advert pokes fun at the nation's short-lived excitement at the announcement of the births.
Reacting to the advert, Rampedi said its intention was to discredit him, but it “failed”.
He also claimed that Nando's rolls were “dry, expensive dusty buns that turn into a stone when left for a day”.
They sent @SAEditorsForum to discredit me. It failed. They sent @zapiro and dailymaverick. They failed. They sent @ThuliMadonsela3. She failed. Now they are sending #expensivepoliticalchicken @NandosSA, which sponsored #CR17 campaigns. pic.twitter.com/TCJ2UUcru6— Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) August 27, 2021
Madonsela caught a stray round during the shots and said all the talk of chicken had triggered her craving for Nando's.
“All this talk about Nando's has triggered my craving for the grilled juicy extra hot Nando's. But there are still no deliveries in my area,” she wrote, before sharing a picture with food from the restaurant.
All this talk about #Nandos has triggered my craving for the grilled juicy extra extra hot #Nandos. But there are still no deliveries in my area 😆— Prof Thuli Madonsela #MelosKingdom (@ThuliMadonsela3) August 28, 2021
Thank you @NandosSA for the amazing #Nandos dinner. In the end it was a feast that we decided to share with others that need it most. Super #Grateful pic.twitter.com/p1e0MLTFSH— Prof Thuli Madonsela #MelosKingdom (@ThuliMadonsela3) August 28, 2021
After the post went viral, Rampedi took jabs at Madonsela, claiming she was “a proud puppet of political chicken”.
#ChickenInfluencer @ThuliMadonsela3. Proudly brought to you by overpriced and tasteless #PoliticalChicken @NandosSA. Same WhatsApp group. https://t.co/Q1qKc8z6QD— Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) August 28, 2021
In a now-deleted clap back, Madonsela told Rampedi: “If they invite you to a Nando's party, while minding your own business and you oblige, why on earth would get upset when you end up eating a Nando’s dinner.”