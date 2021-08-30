'Chicken influencers' & 'stale rolls': Inside Thuli Madonsela & Piet Rampedi's spicy Nando's exchange

Nando's latest advert has resulted in a spicy exchange of words between former public protector Thuli Madonsela and journalist Piet Rampedi.

The advert, which takes jabs at a “fake story” about the “Ekurhuleni 11", sparked heated reaction online after many pointed out its alleged similarities to reports of 10 babies being born to a woman in Thembisa earlier this year, dubbed the Thembisa 10.

Rampedi broke the “story” of the Thembisa 10, but suspicions were raised when health officials in Gauteng said they were unable to verify or confirm the births, which would have been a world record.

Nando's minute-long advert pokes fun at the nation's short-lived excitement at the announcement of the births.

Reacting to the advert, Rampedi said its intention was to discredit him, but it “failed”.

He also claimed that Nando's rolls were “dry, expensive dusty buns that turn into a stone when left for a day”.