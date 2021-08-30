Food

'Chicken influencers' & 'stale rolls': Inside Thuli Madonsela & Piet Rampedi's spicy Nando's exchange

30 August 2021 - 10:00
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela weighed in on Nando's latest advert. File photo.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela weighed in on Nando's latest advert. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Nando's latest advert has resulted in a spicy exchange of words between former public protector Thuli Madonsela and journalist Piet Rampedi. 

The advert, which takes jabs at a “fake story” about the “Ekurhuleni 11", sparked heated reaction online after many pointed out its alleged similarities to reports of 10 babies being born to a woman in Thembisa earlier this year, dubbed the Thembisa 10.

Rampedi broke the “story” of the Thembisa 10, but suspicions were raised when health officials in Gauteng said they were unable to verify or confirm the births, which would have been a world record.

Nando's minute-long advert pokes fun at the nation's short-lived excitement at the announcement of the births.

Reacting to the advert, Rampedi said its intention was to discredit him, but it “failed”.

He also claimed that Nando's rolls were “dry, expensive dusty buns that turn into a stone when left for a day”.

Madonsela caught a stray round during the shots and said all the talk of chicken had triggered her craving for Nando's. 

“All this talk about Nando's has triggered my craving for the grilled juicy extra hot Nando's. But there are still no deliveries in my area,” she wrote, before sharing a picture with food from the restaurant.

After the post went viral, Rampedi took jabs at Madonsela, claiming she was “a proud puppet of political chicken”.

In a now-deleted clap back, Madonsela told Rampedi: “If they invite you to a Nando's party, while minding your own business and you oblige, why on earth would get upset when you end up eating a Nando’s dinner.”

MORE

WATCH | Nando's fires up the TL with spicy 'Ekurhuleni 11' advert

At the core of the advert is their new R49 prego & chips meal which Nando's promises their followers "is not fake news".
News
3 days ago

Peri-peri problem for Nando's as chicken shortage shuts UK stores

The SA flame-grilled chicken franchise Nando's has had to temporarily shut down a number of its restaurants in Britain.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

‘Meddling in politics’ or just having fun? Nando’s outrages Zuma fans with latest jab

"I will never buy Nando's again," some fans threatened.
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Victoria Falls is open for tourism: here's why you should take the plunge Travel
  2. Gold Reef City clanks back to life after the latest lockdown Lifestyle
  3. Six surprisingly delicious, healthy edible plants from your 'secret' garden Home & Gardening
  4. 'Yellow bone' craze hits SA men, according to new study The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 29 to 4 September 2021 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...