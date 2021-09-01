Food

Nando’s Malaysia’s ‘leaked complaints’ email about boneless chicken will have you in stitches

01 September 2021 - 07:24 By cebelihle bhengu
Nando's Malaysia has customers laughing with its latest marketing campaign. File photo.
Nando's Malaysia has customers laughing with its latest marketing campaign. File photo.
Image: Facebook/nando's peri-peri orchard restaurant

Social media users were left in stitches by Nando’s Malaysia after it “leaked” emails supposedly sent internally among staff regarding their menu change.

It started with "complaints" from customers who said they only wanted chicken thighs and not chicken breasts in their orders.

“Hi CX team, kindly find attached the link below to the thigh complaints FYI. Don’t worry guys, we’re finally creating a new boneless chicken made from thigh,” the mock email reads. 

A “staff member” named Elaine Chiu wrote: “FYI team, since our customers think our chicken has six thighs instead of two breasts and two thighs, we’re finally going to create a new menu for the thigh lovers — boneless chicken meal. Target launch October.

“The menu development team is in turbo mode now. Let’s prepare the common materials needed,”

The email appears to have been forwarded many times and is titled “customer complaint” in the subject line.

The fast food chain has since taken to Twitter to “officially” announce the new menu designed especially for thigh lovers. 

'Chicken influencers' & 'stale rolls': Inside Thuli Madonsela & Piet Rampedi's spicy Nando's exchange

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela and journalist Piet Rampedi recently went at each other over Nando's latest advert.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | Nando's fires up the TL with spicy 'Ekurhuleni 11' advert

At the core of the advert is their new R49 prego & chips meal which Nando's promises their followers "is not fake news".
News
5 days ago

Peri-peri problem for Nando's as chicken shortage shuts UK stores

The SA flame-grilled chicken franchise Nando's has had to temporarily shut down a number of its restaurants in Britain.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Chicken influencers' & 'stale rolls': Inside Thuli Madonsela & Piet Rampedi's ... Food
  2. Six surprisingly delicious, healthy edible plants from your 'secret' garden Home & Gardening
  3. Victoria Falls is open for tourism: here's why you should take the plunge Travel
  4. Gold Reef City clanks back to life after the latest lockdown Lifestyle
  5. Experience gifts from the gods in the serenity of the Mpumalanga lowveld Travel

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time