Nando’s Malaysia’s ‘leaked complaints’ email about boneless chicken will have you in stitches

Social media users were left in stitches by Nando’s Malaysia after it “leaked” emails supposedly sent internally among staff regarding their menu change.

It started with "complaints" from customers who said they only wanted chicken thighs and not chicken breasts in their orders.

“Hi CX team, kindly find attached the link below to the thigh complaints FYI. Don’t worry guys, we’re finally creating a new boneless chicken made from thigh,” the mock email reads.

A “staff member” named Elaine Chiu wrote: “FYI team, since our customers think our chicken has six thighs instead of two breasts and two thighs, we’re finally going to create a new menu for the thigh lovers — boneless chicken meal. Target launch October.

“The menu development team is in turbo mode now. Let’s prepare the common materials needed,”

The email appears to have been forwarded many times and is titled “customer complaint” in the subject line.