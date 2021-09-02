It was 13th time lucky for SA's official new boerewors champion

I joined Shoprite as a boerewors maker in 2003 and was blown away by the vast varieties of products and that’s when I learnt what a proper boerewors was all about.

I worked hard, working my way up the ranks until I was promoted to a regional manager in 2010 at age 27. I’ve been in this position for 11 years now.

The competition is sponsored by Shoprite Checkers, is it only open to their employees?

Not at all, the aim of the competition is to find the best boerewors recipe in the country and it’s open to anybody who can make boerewors.

The process works like this: on entering, everyone is given an entry number and the recipes and boerewors are judged according to that number rather than the entrants’ names, which makes it fair to everyone. The judging is done by the SA Chefs Association which brings crucial credibility to the process.

This year, because of Covid-19 restrictions, two chefs from the association made up the finalists' boerewors exactly to their recipes, and this wors was then presented the judges.

Boerewors is a prized part of our food culture — the recipe for it even appears in the Government Gazette. Why do you believe it is such a South African favourite?

Boerewors is part of our heritage and it is so very versatile. There are so many different meals that can be prepared from boerewors whether it’s pap and wors, boerie rolls, or using boerewors as the main protein in your salad. It is also a very quick meal to prepare for the modern, working consumer.