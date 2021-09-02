RECIPE | Give American corn dogs a local twist using boerewors

Corn dogs are an American fairground favourite. The name stems from the cornmeal (we call it mealie meal) used to make the batter encasing a Vienna sausage secured on a stick and deep fried until golden brown.

Last week, in the virtual countdown to the big reveal of the Shoprite/Checkers Boerewors Champion for 2021, celebrity chef Zola Nene entertained the audience by showing them how to put a local twist on this US classic using boerewors.

Here is her delicious recipe for mealie meal boerie dogs:

Makes: 6-8 depending on size

Ingredients:

1 coil of boerewors (about 500g)

8 wooden skewers

250ml (1 cup) milk (you may need less or more)

1 egg

30ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted

15ml (1 tbsp) baking powder

5ml (1 tsp) salt

30ml (2 tbsp) sugar

165ml (⅔ cup) maize meal

120g (1 cup) cake flour

250ml (1 cup) cheddar cheese, grated

Oil for frying

Relish:

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

1 onion, chopped

10ml (2 tsp) curry powder

Pinch of chilli flakes

30ml (2 tbsp) sugar

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

Salt and pepper

A handful of chopped coriander

Method: