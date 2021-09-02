RECIPE | Give American corn dogs a local twist using boerewors
Celeb chef Zola Nene shares an easy recipe for mealie meal boerie dogs with spicy homemade relish
Corn dogs are an American fairground favourite. The name stems from the cornmeal (we call it mealie meal) used to make the batter encasing a Vienna sausage secured on a stick and deep fried until golden brown.
Last week, in the virtual countdown to the big reveal of the Shoprite/Checkers Boerewors Champion for 2021, celebrity chef Zola Nene entertained the audience by showing them how to put a local twist on this US classic using boerewors.
Here is her delicious recipe for mealie meal boerie dogs:
Makes: 6-8 depending on size
Ingredients:
1 coil of boerewors (about 500g)
8 wooden skewers
250ml (1 cup) milk (you may need less or more)
1 egg
30ml (2 tbsp) butter, melted
15ml (1 tbsp) baking powder
5ml (1 tsp) salt
30ml (2 tbsp) sugar
165ml (⅔ cup) maize meal
120g (1 cup) cake flour
250ml (1 cup) cheddar cheese, grated
Oil for frying
Relish:
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
1 onion, chopped
10ml (2 tsp) curry powder
Pinch of chilli flakes
30ml (2 tbsp) sugar
1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
Salt and pepper
A handful of chopped coriander
Method:
- Cut the boerewors into 6 to 8 equal-size pieces and skewer on the wooden skewers.
- Cook the boerewors skewers on both sides in a preheated griddle pan. Set aside to cool.
- Fill a wide pan (large enough to fit the skewers) with vegetable oil 4cm deep.
- To make the batter for the boerie dogs, whisk together the milk, egg and butter. Combine the baking powder, salt, sugar, maize meal, flour and cheese in a mixing bowl. Mix enough of the milk mixture into the dry ingredients to form a thick batter. Transfer the mixture to a tall glass or plastic jug as this will make it easier to dip the skewers in the batter.
- Preheat the oil.
- Dip the boerewors skewers into the batter to coat the meat.
- Cook in hot oil until golden brown, turning to brown on all sides.
- To make the relish, heat the oil in a pan, add the onions and sauté until soft. Add the curry powder and chilli then sauté for a minute. Add the sugar, tomatoes and seasoning and simmer gently until the relish is thickened. Stir in the coriander and adjust seasoning to taste if necessary.
- Serve the relish with the boerie dogs.