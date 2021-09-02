Tshwane triumphs again in local leg of Global Pizza Challenge

Chef Fortunata Mazzone of Forti Grill & Bar in Tshwane walked off with top honours in the Global Pizza Challenge for his seafood extravaganza of a pizza in 2020. This year another chef from the capital has triumphed.

Chef Mark Coombe, principal of Capsicum Culinary Studio in Tshwane, beat out 12 other finalists in the local leg of this international contest.

For his winning pizza, he took the Italian original back to his UK roots “just to be a little different from the norm”.

His interpretation featured a pumpkin and parsnip pizza sauce inspired by the abundance of freshly grown produce from his hometown, Newquay in Cornwall.

As Coombe is a big fan of different and fun-flavoured sausages, he included slices of a homemade pork and leek variety as one of the toppings. “They represent the land,” he said.

He added anchovies to represent Newquay’s active fishing harbour, and kale to signify the sea.