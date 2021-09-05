LISTEN | When the elephant in the room is in your G&T glass
05 September 2021 - 00:02
Fancy a bit of elephant poop in your G&T?
In a world first, Les and Paula Ansley, both Western Cape scientists, have created a gin made from botanicals extracted from elephant dung that also benefits the animals at a dedicated sanctuary...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.