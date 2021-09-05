Recipes

Two delicious plant-based recipes from the new Linda McCartney book

The late vegetarian pioneer is lovingly remembered in 'Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen' compiled by her famous family

The late Linda McCartney is probably best known as Beatle Sir Paul McCartney's first wife and mother to their famous daughters — filmmaker Mary McCartney and fashion designer Stella McCartney — but was also a well-known animal rights activist and vegetarian long before it was a popular lifestyle choice.



Paul and Linda founded Linda McCartney Foods in 1991, and she wrote several recipe books on vegetarian food...