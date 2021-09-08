Famed chef Luke Dale Roberts to open his first permanent eatery in Joburg

“It’s been a long time coming,” says chef Luke Dale Roberts of his decision to open his first permanent eatery in Joburg.

Fans of the acclaimed chef, who has hosted several pop-ups in Gauteng, will recognise the name of this new restaurant, The Shortmarket Club, as being that of one his multi-award-winning eateries in Cape Town.

Though the original Shortmarket Club (later renamed The Shortmarket Grill) has been closed indefinitely, the Joburg version will have a similar food offering and the look and feel of its predecessor.