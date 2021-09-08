Famed chef Luke Dale Roberts to open his first permanent eatery in Joburg
You can expect bistro fare and fine-dining small plates with Asian flair when The Shortmarket Club opens
“It’s been a long time coming,” says chef Luke Dale Roberts of his decision to open his first permanent eatery in Joburg.
Fans of the acclaimed chef, who has hosted several pop-ups in Gauteng, will recognise the name of this new restaurant, The Shortmarket Club, as being that of one his multi-award-winning eateries in Cape Town.
Though the original Shortmarket Club (later renamed The Shortmarket Grill) has been closed indefinitely, the Joburg version will have a similar food offering and the look and feel of its predecessor.
Expect a “heritage brasserie and smoky cigar lounge type” vibe from the décor and an upmarket bistro menu that includes prime cuts of meat cooked to order as well as seafood platters.
Head chef Taryn Smith has devised a selection of fine-dining, Asian-influenced small plates. Think BBQ pork belly with coconut and lemon grass, and crispy calamari with Japanese pancake, yuzu dressing and a burnt honey and soy glaze.
The eatery, which is a collaboration between Dale Roberts and property and entertainment entrepreneurs Heinz Rynners and Brad Cilliers, will be based in Rosebank’s Oxford Parks precinct. It’s expected to open in October.
Pre-bookings can be made by e-mailing jhb@theshortmarketclub.co.za.