A feast of local cooking shows to hit screens in September

If cooking — or better still, watching others put their culinary skills to the test — is your bag, you’ll be chuffed to know this trio of local shows are premiering this month:

THE ULTIMATE BRAAI MASTER SEASON 7

It’s fitting that the seventh season of The Ultimate Braai Master hits screens in the same month the country celebrates National Braai Day.

As always, teams of two will battle it out through rain, wind and sunshine as they endeavour to show off their prowess at cooking over the coals in various challenges.

Cookbook author Justin Bonello resumes his presenter role with celeb chefs Pete Goffe-Wood and Benny Masekwameng on the judging panel. Also keep an eye out for Sunday Times food editor Hilary Biller who features as a guest judge.