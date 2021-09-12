Recipes

Anyone can make great meals from scratch on a budget, says celeb chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo

The famous foodie proves it with simple and scrumptious recipes her new cookbook, 'Hearty Home Food with Sipho'. She gives us a taste

Siphokazi Mdlankomo is a chef who loves cooking the hearty, home-cooked food you yearn for when you're missing home or need a tender pick-me-up.



In 2016 she published her first cookbook, My Little Black Recipe Book, and has now brought out her second, Hearty Home Food with Sipho (Human & Rousseau, R350), a book packed to the brim with recipes that will inspire you to start cooking in your kitchen without fanfare, using everyday ingredients...