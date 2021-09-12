Recipes
Anyone can make great meals from scratch on a budget, says celeb chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo
The famous foodie proves it with simple and scrumptious recipes her new cookbook, 'Hearty Home Food with Sipho'. She gives us a taste
12 September 2021 - 00:01
Siphokazi Mdlankomo is a chef who loves cooking the hearty, home-cooked food you yearn for when you're missing home or need a tender pick-me-up.
In 2016 she published her first cookbook, My Little Black Recipe Book, and has now brought out her second, Hearty Home Food with Sipho (Human & Rousseau, R350), a book packed to the brim with recipes that will inspire you to start cooking in your kitchen without fanfare, using everyday ingredients...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.