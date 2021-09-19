Seven foodies who want the world to acknowledge SA's culinary heritage

These local chefs and cooks all agree that where they're from impacts what they put on the plate — and that our unique food traditions must be preserved

Eating isn't just about food. Culinary experiences represent so much more than just what your eyes see, your nose smells, your tongue tastes and your mouth devours.



Food is so integral to who people are that, in 2008, the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage List was born. It includes foods from around the world. The aim of the list is to ensure better protection of important intangible cultural heritages worldwide and the awareness of their significance...