Stirring SA's melting pot: Six recipes bursting with local flavour

DIKGOBE

“According to our history, Africans weren't historically big meat eaters” says Mokgadi Itsweng, a private chef specialising in plant-based meals and the author of the cookbook, Veggielicious.

“My favourite traditional dish is dikgobe, a combination of sorghum and cowpeas. This is the traditional way that sorghum and beans were eaten. Over the years, the sorghum was replaced by corn to create the now traditional samp and beans that we enjoy as a staple in our diet.”