Stirring SA's melting pot: Six recipes bursting with local flavour
Local cooks and chefs share recipes for dishes that celebrate Mzansi's rich food traditions
CRISPY SWEET POTATO WRAPPED MOPANE WORMS WITH AVOCADO DIP
“My favourite traditional dish is mopane worms,” says chef and baker Lufuno Sinthumule.
“There are so many ways to prepare and enjoy them that it would be silly of me not to choose this Venda staple. They're three times higher in protein than beef.”
Makes: 8 snacks
Ingredients:
24 mopane worms
Smoked paprika
Salt and pepper
1 medium sweet potato, sliced lengthwise with a peeler
Olive oil
Avocado dip:
1 ripe medium avocado
30ml (2 tbsp) lemon juice
125g cream cheese
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Soak the mopane worms in boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain, then rinse under cold water.
- Place the worms in a bowl with the paprika, salt and pepper.
- Wrap each thin slice of sweet potato around 3 mopane worms and secure with a toothpick. Repeat the process until all the worms have been wrapped.
- Sprinkle each potato wrap with a little paprika and drizzle with olive oil.
- Bake for about 15-20 minutes, turning halfway, or until the sweet potato is crisp and golden brown.
- For the dip: Peel and mash the avocado with the lemon juice, then mix in the cream cheese. Serve with the mopane worm wraps.
LAMB CHOPS WITH ISIGWAMBA AND CHAKALAKA
“I cook from a place of nostalgia inspired by the Zulu dishes I grew up eating, but I add a modern twist to the recipes,” says celebrity chef and cookbook author Zola Nene.
Serves: 4
Isigwamba:
250ml (1 cup) maize meal
750ml (3 cups) water
15ml (1 tbsp) oil
500ml (2 cups) chopped spinach
2.5ml (½ tsp) salt
Chakalaka:
30ml (2 tbsp) oil
1 onion, diced
½ red pepper, diced
½ yellow pepper, diced
½ green pepper, diced
2 garlic cloves, chopped
15ml (1 tbsp) grated fresh ginger
15ml (1 tbsp) curry powder
2 carrots, grated
1 x 400g can baked beans
125ml (½ cup) water
Salt and pepper
Chops:
8 lamb loin chops
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
15ml (1 tbsp) fresh rosemary
15ml (1 tbsp) dried oregano
1 lemon, zested and juice of half
Salt and pepper
Method:
- For the Isigwamba: Mix the maize meal with the water. Heat the oil in a pot, then add the spinach and cook until wilted. Add the salt and maize meal mixture, then stir over low heat until thickened. Cover and allow to cook gently for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- For the chakalaka: Heat the oil, then sauté the onion, peppers, garlic and ginger until soft. Add curry powder then sauté for a minute. Add the carrots and baked beans, stir together then add the water. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- For the chops: Toss the chops, olive oil, rosemary, oregano, lemon zest, juice, salt and pepper together. Cook the chops in a hot pan or griddle pan until browned on both sides.
- Serve the chops with the isigwamba and the chakalaka.
DIKGOBE
“According to our history, Africans weren't historically big meat eaters” says Mokgadi Itsweng, a private chef specialising in plant-based meals and the author of the cookbook, Veggielicious.
“My favourite traditional dish is dikgobe, a combination of sorghum and cowpeas. This is the traditional way that sorghum and beans were eaten. Over the years, the sorghum was replaced by corn to create the now traditional samp and beans that we enjoy as a staple in our diet.”
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
15ml (1 tbsp) oil
1 onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, chopped
Handful of fresh thyme
500ml (2 cups) sorghum grain, soaked in water
1 litre (4 cups) vegetable stock
250ml (1 cup) cowpeas, soaked
Seasoning herb salt to taste
15ml (1 tbsp) butter, optional
Method:
- Heat the oil in a deep saucepan, then fry the onion, garlic and thyme together until the onion is soft.
- Drain the sorghum from the water used to soak it, then stir-fry into the onion mixture. Cook for 3 minutes, then add the vegetable stock and close the lid. Cook, covered, for 30 minutes.
- Drain the cowpeas and stir into the sorghum mixture. Add 1 cup (250ml) hot water. Cook, covered, on medium heat for a further hour until the cowpeas are soft.
- Season with salt. Add the butter and cook for another 10 minutes on low heat. Serve warm.
SAMP AND BEANS, DURBAN STYLE
“My favourite traditional dish is samp and beans — a typical recipe in Indian homes,” says chef Verushka Ramasami. “People with different heritages cook it but the Indian twist is in the spices. It's a real 'rainbow nation' dish.”
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
500g samp
250g sugar beans
2.5ml (½ tsp) turmeric
2 cinnamon sticks
7ml (1 heaped tsp) ghee or oil
5ml (1 tsp) cumin seeds
2 dried red chillies
7ml (1 heaped tsp) chopped ginger and garlic
1 bay leaf
1 medium onion, finely sliced
1 curry leaf
30ml (2 tbsp) Kashmiri masala
7ml (1 heaped tsp) chopped ginger and garlic
1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
5ml (1 tsp) sugar
5ml (1 tsp) salt
Fresh coriander, chopped
Method:
- Wash the samp and beans, combine and soak for at least an hour.
- Drain the samp and beans, transfer to a large pot and cover with boiling water. Add the turmeric and 1 cinnamon stick and bring to the boil. Keep topping up with boiling water as required and allow to cook for 45 minutes until both the samp and the beans are soft. If not, add more boiling water and cook until soft.
- Preheat a large pot and melt the ghee before adding the cumin, chillies, remaining cinnamon stick, ginger and garlic and the bay leaf. Cook for 1—2 minutes.
- Add the onions and curry to the pot with the rest of the aromatics. Allow the onions to brown before adding the masala. Mix well and add the chopped tomatoes and sugar.
- Fill the empty tomato can with water and add to the pot with the salt. Allow to cook for 6-8 minutes.
- Add the boiled samp and beans to the mixture. Mix well and bring to a boil.
- Garnish with chopped coriander before serving.
CURRIED TRIPE AND TROTTERS
“I'm a no-nonsense cook. Too many people concentrate on pretty plates and other fancy things. I'm Afrikaans - I love feeding people huge portions of simple, delicious food,” says Anel Potgieter, food editor for Rapport.
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1kg sheep tripe and trotters, cut the tripe into blocks
1 bay leaf
1 lemon
5 black peppercorns
7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) salt
2.5ml (½ tsp) coriander seeds, finely ground
500ml (2 cups) water
15ml (3 tsp) curry powder, medium or hot
20ml (4 tsp) white vinegar
3 large potatoes, peeled and quartered
Method:
- Place the tripe and trotters, bay leaf, lemon and peppercorns in a pressure cooker. Mix all the other ingredients, except the potatoes, together and add to the offal.
- Pressure cook for 45 minutes.
- Add the potatoes and cook under pressure for another 15 minutes.
- Taste for salt, adding more if needed. Serve with rice or pap or a thick slice of bread.
DHALL CURRY
“I believe there's no such thing as Cape Malay food — it's African food infused with dishes from other cultures,” says Cass Abrahams, retired chef, food historian and the author of two saluted books on the subject.
“As time went by, nations that settled in the Cape took African food and added their own touches. The Indian influence in Cape Malay cooking is evident in this vegetarian dish.”
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
375ml (1 ½ cups) brown lentils or a mixture of lentils
2 large onions, chopped
2 sticks cassia
2 cardamom pods
60ml (¼ cup) vegetable oil
2 medium tomatoes, chopped
1 green chilli, finely chopped
10ml (2 tsp) crushed garlic
15ml (1 tbsp) masala
5ml (1 tsp) ground cumin
5ml (1 tsp) ground coriander
2ml (½ tsp) turmeric
500ml (2 cups) water
Salt
3 gem squash, optional
60ml (4 tbsp) fresh coriander leaves, chopped
Method:
- Remove any grit from lentils and soak in water for 1 hour.
- Place the onions, cassia, cardamom and oil in a saucepan and fry until the onions are soft.
- Add tomatoes, chilli and rest of the spices; simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add the drained lentils with 500ml (2 cups) water and salt and simmer over low heat until soft and mushy. Add more water if necessary.
- If using the gem squash, peel and cut into rings and remove the pips. Layer squash rings over lentil mixture. Close with a tightly-fitting lid and simmer until squash rings are tender.
- Sprinkle the dhall with coriander leaves and serve on a bed of rice.