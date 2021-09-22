Trio of local wine estates named among the world’s top 50 vineyards

After what has been a very hard 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant alcohol bans, the SA wine industry finally has something to celebrate.

On Monday, the world’s top 50 vineyards were revealed at the third annual World’s Best Vineyards awards and local estates clinched three spots on this prestigious list, including one in the top 10.

The 2021 ranking features the globe’s greatest wine tourism destinations in 16 countries and was compiled based on the votes of nearly 600 international wine and travel experts.

According to the World’s Best Vineyards website, the vineyards that made the grade are “the best places to taste terrific wines and learn about winemaking and grape-growing. Many also offer superb views, restaurants and places to stay.”