D-I-Braai: How to easily make your own signature braai salts

Every braai master worth their tongs should have a good homemade braai salt in their kitchen arsenal.

Not only is making your own braai salts easy, but it allows you to be adventurous and add your own twist with your favourite herbs and spices. They make great gifts too.

It’s best to use coarse or flaked salt rather than table salt for an even mix.

Decant your braai salts into glass jars with tight-fitting lids, or re-use refillable salt and pepper grinders, and store them in a dark cupboard.

Try these simple recipes:

LEMON, GARLIC AND HERB BRAAI SALT

This braai salt is great for fish and chicken and particularly good with calamari.

Makes: Just over ¾ cup

Ingredients:

30ml (2 tbsp) grated lemon zest

10ml (2 tsp) yellow mustard seeds

4 dried bay leaves, broken into pieces

2.5ml (½ tsp) celery salt

30ml (2 tbsp) coarse or flaked sea salt*

10ml (2 tsp) caster sugar

5-10ml (1-2 tsp) chilli flakes, optional

30ml (2 tbsp) each of dried fennel, dill and oreganum

A generous pinch of dried basil

5ml (1 tsp) paprika

15ml (1 tbsp) garlic powder

15ml (1 tbsp) onion powder