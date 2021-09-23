Food

D-I-Braai: How to easily make your own signature braai salts

Hilary Biller Columnist
23 September 2021 - 06:00
For a gourmet twist, try using different types of coarse or flaked salts in your braai salts, like Pink Himalayan salt. Stock photo.
For a gourmet twist, try using different types of coarse or flaked salts in your braai salts, like Pink Himalayan salt. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/irrinn0215

Every braai master worth their tongs should have a good homemade braai salt in their kitchen arsenal.

Not only is making your own braai salts easy, but it allows you to be adventurous and add your own twist with your favourite herbs and spices. They make great gifts too.

It’s best to use coarse or flaked salt rather than table salt for an even mix.

Decant your braai salts into glass jars with tight-fitting lids, or re-use refillable salt and pepper grinders, and store them in a dark cupboard.

Try these simple recipes:

LEMON, GARLIC AND HERB BRAAI SALT

This braai salt is great for fish and chicken and particularly good with calamari.

Makes: Just over ¾ cup

Ingredients:

30ml (2 tbsp) grated lemon zest

10ml (2 tsp) yellow mustard seeds

4 dried bay leaves, broken into pieces

2.5ml (½ tsp) celery salt

30ml (2 tbsp) coarse or flaked sea salt*

10ml (2 tsp) caster sugar

5-10ml (1-2 tsp) chilli flakes, optional

30ml (2 tbsp) each of dried fennel, dill and oreganum

A generous pinch of dried basil

5ml (1 tsp) paprika

15ml (1 tbsp) garlic powder

15ml (1 tbsp) onion powder

Three golden rules for making a great braai marinade, no recipe required

Every braai master should have a signature homemade marinade up their sleeve. Follow these easy tips to perfect yours.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Method:

  1. Sprinkle the lemon zest over a plate and allow to dry for a couple of hours.
  2. To release the flavour from the mustard seeds and bay leaves, toast them in a dry pan; don’t let them burn. As soon as they are fragrant, remove them from the heat and either crush in a pestle and mortar or in a spice grinder. (You can also leave them whole if you prefer.)
  3. Combine with all the other ingredients, including the dried lemon zest, in a bowl, mixing through with a spoon for an-even blend.
  4. Pour into a glass container with a tightfitting lid. This braai salt is best stored in the fridge because of the lemon zest.
  5. To use, brush the fish, chicken or calamari with a little olive oil and sprinkle over the braai salt before cooking over the coals.

ALL-PURPOSE BRAAI SALT

This a great standby and will work on almost everything you would salt normally.

Makes: about ½ cup

Ingredients:

5ml (1 tsp) garlic salt or dried flakes

15ml  (1 tbsp) onion powder or dried flakes

3 dried bay leaves, broken into pieces

15ml (1 tbsp) paprika, not the smoked variety

7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) mustard powder

20ml (4 tsp) mixed dry herbs

2.5ml (1/2 tsp) celery salt

5ml (1 tsp) mustard seeds

7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) cayenne pepper or chilli flakes

10ml (2 tsp) caster sugar

250ml (1 cup) coarse sea salt or sea salt flakes

Method:

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix with your hands, crushing the garlic, onion and bay leaves with your fingers.
  2. Add the sea salt and mix through. If you prefer a fine-textured braai salt, process in a food processor or spice blender.
  3. Pour into a large glass bottle with a tight fitting lid. Store in a dark cupboard.
It's better to use dried rather than fresh herbs in your DIY braai salts.
It's better to use dried rather than fresh herbs in your DIY braai salts.
Image: 123RF/fascinadora

SMOKED PAPRIKA BRAAI SALT

“Smoked paprika and meat work hand in hand.” So says Annelien Pienaar in her cookbook Meat, The Ultimate Guide (Human & Rousseau, R380), whose recipe this is.

“I’m a huge fan of smoked paprika as it adds zing to the dullest of dishes, the secret is to use it sparingly. Now more freely available in SA look out for the Spanish variety which is the best.

“If you don’t have smoked paprika use ordinary paprika and to bring in the smokiness you could use smoked salt flakes. Maldon Salt produces a good one.”

Makes: 350g

Ingredients:

75ml (5 tbsp) smoked Spanish paprika

75ml (5 tbsp) ground coriander

75ml (5 tbsp) freshly ground black pepper

100ml (6 ½ tbsp) mustard powder

75ml (5 tbsp) soft brown sugar

15ml (1 tbsp) cayenne pepper or chilli flakes

5ml (1 tsp) turmeric

250ml (1 cup) medium coarse salt

Method:

  1. Combine all the ingredients together. Decant into a glass container with a tightfitting lid and store in a dark cupboard.
  2. To use, Pienaar suggests mixing 75ml (5 tbsp) of the salt with 125ml (½ cup) olive oil and rubbing into the meat at least an hour before braaiing.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Three of our food editor's go-to recipes for a budget-friendly braai

Tired of the same old boerie and garlic bread? Tart them up with yummy ingredients and voila, you've got a colourful crowd-pleasing feast that won't ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Our secret ingredient? Rooibos tea, say winners of the 'Ultimate Braai Master'

They share their favourite rooibos-inspired recipes to cook over the coals
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

Five fresh ways to make that firm braai favourite, the potato salad

Scrumptious recipes and clever cooking tips
Lifestyle
9 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Trio of local wine estates named among the world’s top 50 vineyards Food
  2. SA hotels, resorts and lodges clean up at the 2021 World's Best Awards Travel
  3. IN PICS | Best and worst dressed stars at the 2021 Emmy Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Sublimely styled survival: designer David Tlale has had an epiphany The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Why would you experience worse side effects after your second Pfizer shot? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...