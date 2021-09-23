D-I-Braai: How to easily make your own signature braai salts
Every braai master worth their tongs should have a good homemade braai salt in their kitchen arsenal.
Not only is making your own braai salts easy, but it allows you to be adventurous and add your own twist with your favourite herbs and spices. They make great gifts too.
It’s best to use coarse or flaked salt rather than table salt for an even mix.
Decant your braai salts into glass jars with tight-fitting lids, or re-use refillable salt and pepper grinders, and store them in a dark cupboard.
Try these simple recipes:
LEMON, GARLIC AND HERB BRAAI SALT
This braai salt is great for fish and chicken and particularly good with calamari.
Makes: Just over ¾ cup
Ingredients:
30ml (2 tbsp) grated lemon zest
10ml (2 tsp) yellow mustard seeds
4 dried bay leaves, broken into pieces
2.5ml (½ tsp) celery salt
30ml (2 tbsp) coarse or flaked sea salt*
10ml (2 tsp) caster sugar
5-10ml (1-2 tsp) chilli flakes, optional
30ml (2 tbsp) each of dried fennel, dill and oreganum
A generous pinch of dried basil
5ml (1 tsp) paprika
15ml (1 tbsp) garlic powder
15ml (1 tbsp) onion powder
Method:
- Sprinkle the lemon zest over a plate and allow to dry for a couple of hours.
- To release the flavour from the mustard seeds and bay leaves, toast them in a dry pan; don’t let them burn. As soon as they are fragrant, remove them from the heat and either crush in a pestle and mortar or in a spice grinder. (You can also leave them whole if you prefer.)
- Combine with all the other ingredients, including the dried lemon zest, in a bowl, mixing through with a spoon for an-even blend.
- Pour into a glass container with a tightfitting lid. This braai salt is best stored in the fridge because of the lemon zest.
- To use, brush the fish, chicken or calamari with a little olive oil and sprinkle over the braai salt before cooking over the coals.
ALL-PURPOSE BRAAI SALT
This a great standby and will work on almost everything you would salt normally.
Makes: about ½ cup
Ingredients:
5ml (1 tsp) garlic salt or dried flakes
15ml (1 tbsp) onion powder or dried flakes
3 dried bay leaves, broken into pieces
15ml (1 tbsp) paprika, not the smoked variety
7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) mustard powder
20ml (4 tsp) mixed dry herbs
2.5ml (1/2 tsp) celery salt
5ml (1 tsp) mustard seeds
7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) cayenne pepper or chilli flakes
10ml (2 tsp) caster sugar
250ml (1 cup) coarse sea salt or sea salt flakes
Method:
- Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix with your hands, crushing the garlic, onion and bay leaves with your fingers.
- Add the sea salt and mix through. If you prefer a fine-textured braai salt, process in a food processor or spice blender.
- Pour into a large glass bottle with a tight fitting lid. Store in a dark cupboard.
SMOKED PAPRIKA BRAAI SALT
“Smoked paprika and meat work hand in hand.” So says Annelien Pienaar in her cookbook Meat, The Ultimate Guide (Human & Rousseau, R380), whose recipe this is.
“I’m a huge fan of smoked paprika as it adds zing to the dullest of dishes, the secret is to use it sparingly. Now more freely available in SA look out for the Spanish variety which is the best.
“If you don’t have smoked paprika use ordinary paprika and to bring in the smokiness you could use smoked salt flakes. Maldon Salt produces a good one.”
Makes: 350g
Ingredients:
75ml (5 tbsp) smoked Spanish paprika
75ml (5 tbsp) ground coriander
75ml (5 tbsp) freshly ground black pepper
100ml (6 ½ tbsp) mustard powder
75ml (5 tbsp) soft brown sugar
15ml (1 tbsp) cayenne pepper or chilli flakes
5ml (1 tsp) turmeric
250ml (1 cup) medium coarse salt
Method:
- Combine all the ingredients together. Decant into a glass container with a tightfitting lid and store in a dark cupboard.
- To use, Pienaar suggests mixing 75ml (5 tbsp) of the salt with 125ml (½ cup) olive oil and rubbing into the meat at least an hour before braaiing.