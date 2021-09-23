How to make the most incredible Peppermint Crisp fudge

The fabulous Hein van Tonder, photographer and food stylist extraordinaire, inspired this recipe with one of the recent posts on his blog, Heinstirred.com

I’ve taken his recipe one step further by adding not only Peppermint Crisp, but some of SA's other favourite ingredients to the mix: Milkybar chocolate and Tennis Biscuits.

Makes: 24 squares

Ingredients:

4 x 85g Nestle Milkybar chocolate slabs, broken into pieces

1 x 385g tin condensed milk

2.5ml (½ tsp) vanilla essence

5ml (1 tsp) salt

3 x 49g bars Nestle Peppermint Crisp, broken into pieces

1 packet of mini Bakers Tennis Biscuits (or use 5 Tennis Biscuits), broken into pieces

Method: