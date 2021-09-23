Food

How to make the most incredible Peppermint Crisp fudge

Be warned: this sweet treat is as addictive as the recipe is easy to make

Hilary Biller
23 September 2021
23 September 2021 - 06:00
Peppermint Crisp fudge.
Image: Hilary Biller

The fabulous Hein van Tonder, photographer and food stylist extraordinaire, inspired this recipe with one of the recent posts on his blog, Heinstirred.com

I’ve taken his recipe one step further by adding not only Peppermint Crisp, but some of SA's other favourite ingredients to the mix: Milkybar chocolate and Tennis Biscuits.

Makes: 24 squares

Ingredients: 

4 x 85g Nestle Milkybar chocolate slabs, broken into pieces

1 x 385g tin condensed milk

2.5ml (½ tsp) vanilla essence

5ml (1 tsp) salt

3 x 49g bars Nestle Peppermint Crisp, broken into pieces

1 packet of mini Bakers Tennis Biscuits (or use 5 Tennis Biscuits), broken into pieces

Method:

  1. Line the base of a 25 x 15cm pan and spray with cooking spray.
  2. In the top of a double boiler, or a large glass bowl set over a pan of simmering water, combine the chocolate, condensed milk, vanilla essence and salt. Stir until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is combined.
  3. Remove from the heat and cool before folding in ⅔ of the Peppermint Crisp pieces.(The mix needs to cool so that the Peppermint Crisp won’t melt completely, giving the fudge a chunky texture.)
  4. Add the Tennis Biscuit pieces and stir through.
  5. Pour into the lined pan and sprinkle over the remaining Peppermint Crisp, pressing it into the mixture.
  6. Cool completely — at least 3-5 hours, if you can wait that long — and using a sharp knife cut it into 24 squares.

