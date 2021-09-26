Covid upped the contestants' game, say 'The Ultimate Braai Master' judges

Our food editor got a taste of what goes on behind the scenes of this competitive cooking show while watching the first episode of season 7 being filmed

From my hotel window at the Boardwalk Hotel in Gqeberha, I gazed at the pool deck below. Stuck in quarantine, awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test, I felt like a voyeur as I watched how the area was transformed for the arrival of the 20 contestants for the seventh season of The Ultimate Braai Master.



This was the first time the contestants would officially meet “ultimate braai master” and show originator Justin Bonello and celeb chefs Benny Masekwameng and Pete Goffe-Wood, who have been the judges on several previous seasons...