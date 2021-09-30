Mr Pants, Flor: Two wonderful wine bars to check out in Joburg

Restaurateur Shayne Holt is a man who is seriously passionate about wine.

From the quirky left of centre natural creations of SA's young guns, to those from the hallowed estates of Bordeaux, Holt loves them all. And luckily for us, he’s keen on sharing his veritable collection of vino through his two new projects, Mr Pants and Flor.

MR PANTS

Touted as being the smallest wine bar in SA, Mr Pants in Blairgowrie is all about international wine.

Poured using the Coravin wine preservation system, the offering traverses the globe and includes everything from fine Burgundy and Chateauneuf-du-Pape to the more obscure likes of aged Austrian Grüner Veltliner and, of course, celebrated SA greats such as the wines of Eben Sadie, Duncan Savage and Hannes Storm.