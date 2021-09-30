Mr Pants, Flor: Two wonderful wine bars to check out in Joburg
These watering holes serve up many of their sips by the glass, allowing you to really explore the wide range of vinos on offer
Restaurateur Shayne Holt is a man who is seriously passionate about wine.
From the quirky left of centre natural creations of SA's young guns, to those from the hallowed estates of Bordeaux, Holt loves them all. And luckily for us, he’s keen on sharing his veritable collection of vino through his two new projects, Mr Pants and Flor.
MR PANTS
Touted as being the smallest wine bar in SA, Mr Pants in Blairgowrie is all about international wine.
Poured using the Coravin wine preservation system, the offering traverses the globe and includes everything from fine Burgundy and Chateauneuf-du-Pape to the more obscure likes of aged Austrian Grüner Veltliner and, of course, celebrated SA greats such as the wines of Eben Sadie, Duncan Savage and Hannes Storm.
It’s a wine lover's wonderland as — in addition to the bounty of fine and rare wines — the real hook is that they are, for the most part, all available by the glass, allowing patrons to really explore the wide range of sips on offer.
In addition to the extensive libation list is a stunning snack menu perfectly suited to enjoy with your chosen glass (or glasses), including beautiful burrata, Spanish sardines and Jamon Iberico — all served with crunchy sourdough of course.
• Mr Pants is located at shop 7, Delta Central, 74 Hillcrest Ave in Blairgowrie.
FLOR
The most recent addition to Holt’s portfolio takes shape in the form of Flor, which now sits side-by-side within his acclaimed Neapolitan-style pizzeria, Coalition, in Parkwood.
Perhaps fittingly, considering its culinary neighbour, the focus here is on Italian wines with a touch of SA too. The selection — all available by the glass — runs the gambit from Piemonte down to Puglia and everything in between.
Glasses can be ordered using region and varietal as a reference — no fancy names or vintages — ensuring that there’s likely to be something new and exciting on every visit.
Looking towards the food, Coalition's full menu is on offer — pizza and prosecco anyone? — as well as a small-snacks menu too. It's the perfect place to enjoy a small slice and sip of Italy in Joburg.
• Flor is located at 2 Bolton Rd in Parkwood.
