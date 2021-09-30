Relish a great deal? More than 100 eateries offering discounts in October
Top restaurants around the country are serving up set menus at special prices as part of Restaurant Week SA
Now more than ever it’s time to support SA’s beleaguered hospitality industry.
After being hit hard by trading restrictions and booze bans since the start of the pandemic, local eateries are waiting with open arms to welcome back diners — and there are some fabulously tempting specials on offer thanks to Restaurant Week SA.
This annual event has been extended from a week to a whole month this year. That means you have the golden opportunity to enjoy discounted rates on set menus when you dine out at more than 100 eateries countrywide during October.
I recently lunched at one of the participating establishments, Sejour (pictured) at The Houghton Hotel in Joburg, and was blown away by chef Freddie Dias’ creativity.
Dias is a protégé of acclaimed chef Luke Dale Roberts, so I’m not surprised the food was great, but beyond that he’s spent many years travelling and working in Spain and Mexico. These international influences creep beautifully into the interesting menu on offer.
The four-course lunch or dinner here, at R395 a head, includes a glass of bubbles on arrival plus some choices like Dias' crispy melt-in-the-mouth calamari — he has a passion for seafood — and for something meaty, a sirloin steak with Sejour's famous fries and a delicious black garlic mayo.
Beyond Joburg, the list of participating eateries include those in Cape Town, the Winelands, the Garden Route, Gqeberha and Durban.
With two-course lunch specials starting from just R145 per person, it’s high time to leave that lockdown banana bread behind and let someone else do the cooking and washing up.
For more information, visit restaurantweek.co.za