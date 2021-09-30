Relish a great deal? More than 100 eateries offering discounts in October

Now more than ever it’s time to support SA’s beleaguered hospitality industry.

After being hit hard by trading restrictions and booze bans since the start of the pandemic, local eateries are waiting with open arms to welcome back diners — and there are some fabulously tempting specials on offer thanks to Restaurant Week SA.

This annual event has been extended from a week to a whole month this year. That means you have the golden opportunity to enjoy discounted rates on set menus when you dine out at more than 100 eateries countrywide during October.