This peanut butter potato salad is sure to be a sensation at your next braai

Peanut butter in a potato salad? I was sceptical at first too.

I gingerly tried my friend Coenie's version, which featured a dressing made from crunchy peanut butter and mayo with a hint of curry, a dash of chilli, chopped onion and garlic. The surprising combination of tastes and textures got me hooked.

I've made it a couple of times since with some twists of my own which, dare I say, enhance the flavour. I replaced some of the mayo with plain full cream yoghurt (you could also use amasi) and added red curry paste, fresh chilli, fresh lime and a dash of fish sauce for an Asian satay-inspired twist.

To finish it off, I like to crush up a small slab of peanut brittle and sprinkle it over the top for extra crunch — the sweetness works well with the heat of the curry and chilli.

For a vegan version, use an eggless mayonnaise and thin it with plant milk, exclude the eggs and season with a dash of fresh lemon juice instead of fish sauce. Yum, yum.

This salad can be made a couple of hours before serving. Cover and chill in the fridge.

COENIE’S SATAY POTATO SALAD

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

8 large potatoes, boiled in the skin until just tender

3 large eggs hard boiled, peeled and diced, optional

500ml (2 cups) creamy mayonnaise (rather than the traditional tangy salad cream)

250ml (1 cup) plain full cream yoghurt or amasi

45ml (3 heaped tbsp) crunchy peanut butter

10ml (2 tsp) spicy curry powder or use a red curry paste

1-2 red chillies, seeded and sliced, optional

1 onion or 4 spring onions, chopped

10ml (2 tsp) crushed garlic

5ml (1 tsp) fine white pepper

15ml (1 tbsp) lime or lemon juice

10ml (2 tsp) fish sauce or use 5ml (1 tsp) salt

Topping:

1 small slab of peanut brittle, lightly crushed

1 spring onion, sliced on the diagonal

1 small red chilli, seeded and sliced

A handful of chopped fresh coriander, optional

Method: