This peanut butter potato salad is sure to be a sensation at your next braai
Peanut butter in a potato salad? I was sceptical at first too.
I gingerly tried my friend Coenie's version, which featured a dressing made from crunchy peanut butter and mayo with a hint of curry, a dash of chilli, chopped onion and garlic. The surprising combination of tastes and textures got me hooked.
I've made it a couple of times since with some twists of my own which, dare I say, enhance the flavour. I replaced some of the mayo with plain full cream yoghurt (you could also use amasi) and added red curry paste, fresh chilli, fresh lime and a dash of fish sauce for an Asian satay-inspired twist.
To finish it off, I like to crush up a small slab of peanut brittle and sprinkle it over the top for extra crunch — the sweetness works well with the heat of the curry and chilli.
For a vegan version, use an eggless mayonnaise and thin it with plant milk, exclude the eggs and season with a dash of fresh lemon juice instead of fish sauce. Yum, yum.
This salad can be made a couple of hours before serving. Cover and chill in the fridge.
COENIE’S SATAY POTATO SALAD
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
8 large potatoes, boiled in the skin until just tender
3 large eggs hard boiled, peeled and diced, optional
500ml (2 cups) creamy mayonnaise (rather than the traditional tangy salad cream)
250ml (1 cup) plain full cream yoghurt or amasi
45ml (3 heaped tbsp) crunchy peanut butter
10ml (2 tsp) spicy curry powder or use a red curry paste
1-2 red chillies, seeded and sliced, optional
1 onion or 4 spring onions, chopped
10ml (2 tsp) crushed garlic
5ml (1 tsp) fine white pepper
15ml (1 tbsp) lime or lemon juice
10ml (2 tsp) fish sauce or use 5ml (1 tsp) salt
Topping:
1 small slab of peanut brittle, lightly crushed
1 spring onion, sliced on the diagonal
1 small red chilli, seeded and sliced
A handful of chopped fresh coriander, optional
Method:
- Cool the potatoes sufficiently to be able to remove the skins. Cut into pieces and place in a bowl large enough to mix with all the other ingredients. Add the eggs if using.
- In another bowl, combine the mayonnaise, yoghurt and peanut butter and mix through until well combined.
- Add the curry powder or paste, chillies, spring onions, garlic and white pepper. Mix through before adding the lime juice and fish sauce or salt. Mix to combine.
- Pour the mayonnaise mixture over the potatoes and eggs (if using) and, with clean hands, very gently combine the sauce with the potatoes without breaking them up.
- Spoon into a serving bowl and top with the peanut brittle, spring onion, chilli and coriander, if using.