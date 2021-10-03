Celeb chef David Higgs is cooking up lots of exciting new things

The busy chef dishes about the latest season of 'My Kitchen Rules SA', his collaboration with UCook, gourmet convenience store and more

Acclaimed chef David Higgs has two — about to be three — top restaurants in Joburg, stars as a judge on the third season of the competitive cooking show, My Kitchen Rules SA, and has signed on as a guest chef for the popular meal kit delivery service, UCook. To top it all off, he's working on opening a new style of convenience store.



We caught up with him to find out more:..