'Momentous' foodie accolade all in a day's work for the tiny team at Wolfgat

The timing of my call to chef Kobus van der Merwe of Wolfgat — the only SA eatery to crack the 2021 World’s 50 Best Restaurants list — isn’t great. I manage to catch him just before lunch service and on the day he’s launching a new menu.

Always the gentleman, the humble chef is happy to take a breather to have a quick chat about this “momentous” accomplishment, which sees his tiny 27-seater eatery in picturesque Paternoster being lauded alongside international greats.

The annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants list is one of the most prestigious rankings of its kind. It's based on the votes of more than 1,000 independent food experts.